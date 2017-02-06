Lithuania: ESO Plans LNG Regasification Facility in Druskininkai

Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius a Lithuanian power and gas distributor issued a public call for tenders for the installation of LNG regasification facility in the town of Druskininkai.

Lietuvos Energija controlled ESO, a company established at the beginning of last year through a merger of Lesto, an electricity distribution network operator and Lietuvos Dujos, the gas company, is looking for a contractor to execute engineering, procurement and construction works of the LNG regasification station, as well as to take care of the necessary infrastructure installation works.

According to the minister of energy of the Republic of Lithuania, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, who approved the ‘Continuous supply of natural gas to consumers in Druskininkai municipality assurance 2016-2017 year action plan’, the LNG regasification facility installation is necessary to ensure supply of natural gas to consumers in Druskininkai municipality.

At the end of November 2016, ESO acquired the natural gas distribution system of Druskininkai municipality, and since November 1, when the former gas supplier ceased operations, carries out gas supply activities.

