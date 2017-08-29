Lifting Restrictions for OPAL Gas Pipeline Positive for Nord Stream 2 — Gazprom

Cancellation of restrictions on supplies over the OPAL gas pipeline will positively influence on implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, Board Chairman of Russian gas holding Gazprom Viktor Zubkov told reporters on Friday.

"This is very important that restrictions on OPAL were lifted. This gives us a chance that the Nord Stream 2 will also be implemented," Zubkov noted.

Cancellation of OPAL limitations will make possible to load the operating Nord Stream gas pipeline by 100, Zubkov said. "It is difficult to say now what quantity [of gas supplies over the Nord Stream] will be - it depends on demand, consumption and injection into underground gas storages in Europe," he added.

Gazprom sees good dynamics of gas export to Europe, Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Alexei Miller said earlier.

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.

