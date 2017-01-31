Kazakhstan to Adopt New Subsoil Code

January 31, 2017

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend

Kazakhstan’s president has instructed to adopt the new “Code on Subsoil” and make the necessary amendments in the country’s tax legislation.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in his annual address to the Kazakh people, noted that given the decrease in global demand for mining products, as well as the products of oil and gas industry, it is necessary to enter new markets and expand the scope of supplies.

He said it is also necessary to step up geological exploration.

Nazarbayev also noted that complex processing of raw materials should be intensified.

Copyright 2017. Trend

 

