Join the discussions at the 2017 SPE Russian Petroleum Technology Conference

Share your ideas and contribute to the best of the oil and gas industry by presenting your paper at the SPE Russian Petroleum Technology Conference, 16–18 October 2017, Moscow, Russia. The submission topics include, but not limited to:

•Oil and Gas Production - Equipment and Technologies. Production Gathering and Processing

•Geomechanics

•Field Geology and Geophysics

•Brownfields and others

Before you start writing your abstract, please get acquainted with the Author Resources, where you will find the tips for writing an abstract and selection criteria.

Paper Submission Deadline: 17 March 2017

SPE offers an opportunity for young professionals who won internal corporate contests to take part in a special Young Professionals Technical Session. Please send your papers to russianoilandgas@spe.org by 18 April 2017.

All accepted manuscripts will be published in OnePetro and indexed by SCOPUS, the largest international abstract and citation database.

