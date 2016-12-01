Intertek to Provide Inspection and Expediting Services for Nord Stream 2

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been awarded an inspection and expediting framework agreement with Nord Stream 2 AG.



Nord Stream 2 is developing a twin pipeline system stretching 1,200 km to transport natural gas from the world's largest reserves in Northern Russia to homes and businesses across Europe. The project builds on the success and experience of Nord Stream, which opened twin pipelines through the Baltic Sea in 2011 and 2012. The new pipelines will have a design capacity of 55 bcm per year, and will increase capacity along the Baltic Sea route from Russia to Germany, helping to safeguard Europe's long-term energy supply.



Complex projects such as pipeline construction benefit from expert technical services that ensure material quality, prompt deliveries, vendor compliance and adherence to contractual and regulatory requirements. Intertek‘s technical and qualified inspectors and expeditors will be involved at various points of the project to facilitate Nord Stream 2 AG’s specialist requirements, minimize risks and maintain safety.



Source: Intertek