Implementation of Activities of Transneft Siberia in the Sphere of Energy Saving

Transneft Siberia summed up the results of implementation of the energy saving programme in 2016. As the result of the conducted activities, last year the joint-stock company achieved energy resources saving in financial terms to the total amount of RUB 81 million.

The advanced energy-efficient technologies implemented at the enterprise include optimization of oil pumping technological modes. Using optimal number of switched on main pumps and choosing the most effective mode of electric drives’ operation allowed Transneft Siberia to save electric energy to the amount of more than RUB 69 million in 2016. Regular cleaning of the pipeline’s internal surface and using mud trap filters as well contribute to increasing efficiency of the oil trunk pipelines’ operation.

Energy-saving lamps and LED lamps, having significant advantages as regards both power consumption and service life over traditional incandescent lamps, are being installed at the industrial facilities of Transneft Siberia for the purpose of saving electric energy.

Besides, significant saving of motor fuel is achieved. All the automotive vehicles of Transneft Siberia are equipped with GLONASS system, allowing optimizing routes and using the available capacities of the motor transport to maximum effect. Using energy-saving technologies allowed the enterprise not only to reduce manufacturing costs, but also to reduce discharge of the burnt fuel into the air.

Source: Transneft