IHS Markit Hurricane Harvey Update (September 8, 2017)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is releasing periodic updates on the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on the crude oil, refining and chemical sectors.

A summary of the latest update follows below (As of end of day September 7, 2017).

The complete report is available at http://bit.ly/2gOFPUm

Refining

There has been no material update to the Gulf Coast refining industry since yesterday.

IHS Markit estimates that eight of the 20 refineries affected by Harvey are now operating at close to “normal” rates. Most of the other 12 are beginning restart procedures or are actively ramping up production.

IHS Markit estimates that around 2.9 million b/d of distillation capacity (16 percent of U.S. total) is offline as of September 7. This is down from around 4.8 million b/d (27 percent of U.S. total) just one week ago. This total is expected to decline steadily during the next several days, falling to 1.8 million b/d (10 percent of U.S. total) over the weekend.

U.S. Fuels Markets

U.S. gasoline prices continue to calm, across the futures and physical markets with values down about three to six percent from post-Harvey highs.

Gulf Coast gasoline provided an exception to this national trend Thursday, but increases there were largely tied to scheduling deadlines.

Diesel is performing in line with behavior documented after other summer and fall storms. Gulf Coast prices are again approaching yearly highs. An oddity is seen by virtue of Gulf Coast prices ascending above NY Harbor levels. A canvass of post-storm price behavior suggests that diesel prices will remain elevated long after gasoline prices recede.

Historical precedent suggests that most of the post-Harvey gasoline price appreciation will give way to attrition in an active fourth quarter. Hurricane Irma has interrupted typical waterborne transportation in Atlantic Seaboard shipping lanes but the storm appears to be more of a threat to demand than supply. It would not be surprising this month to see EIA weekly assessments of gasoline demand fall to levels as much as 1-million b/d lower than some August weeks.

The Southeastern quadrant of the United States is seeing some panic buying from consumers looking to evacuate coastal counties, as well as from residents worried about the ability to pump fuel after power outages inspired by heavy winds and storm surge. Exceptional demand on Florida stations has resulted in widespread station outages across the Sunshine state. Coastal dislocations could spread to Georgia and the Carolinas, depending on Irma’s path.

Retail motor fuel price increases have stalled, thanks mostly to stable-to-lower spot and futures prices for gasoline, but also to difficulties associated with state of emergency rules and restrictions on pump prices. It now appears as though the peak of this storm-inspired price cycle will not be substantially above the $2.70 gal neighborhood.

Jet fuel prices surged about 40cts gal following Hurricane Harvey’s havoc, to about $2 gal. Prices have subsequently given back about 8cts gal of the gains. Supplies were cut by refinery downtime