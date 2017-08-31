IHS Markit Hurricane Harvey Update

IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is releasing periodic updates on the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on the crude oil, refining and chemical sectors.

A summary of the latest update (as of end of day Tuesday, August 29) follows below.

The complete report is available at http://bit.ly/2vJuhad

Crude

As of Tuesday, U.S. Gulf of Mexico operators have shut down approximately 20,000 b/d of crude oil output, equal to around 18 percent of total Gulf of Mexico production. In addition, about 0.62 Bcf/d of natural gas output was shut in, or about 19 percent of Gulf production.

International crude prices continue to be mostly unchanged, although WTI at Cushing continues to be weaker, as a result of stranded crude unable to be consumed along the Gulf Coast.

Drilling and completion operations in the Eagle Ford, which were paused ahead of the storm are likely to resume later this week. The ability of personnel and oil field services to return to work, however, is still in question. The Eagle Ford produces about 1.3 MMb/d of crude and condensate, about 14 percent of all U.S. output.

A key limitation at the moment for producers, refiners and exporters along the Texas Gulf Coast is the shutdown of many key crude oil pipelines. With limited pipeline takeaway to the Gulf, Permian operators may begin to be impacted.

The port of Corpus Christi sustained some damage but is working to resume normal operations by September 4. Corpus Christi is a key port for exporting U.S. domestic light crude such as WTI and Eagle Ford.

Refining

The past 24 hours have included heartening signs of recovery from the Corpus Christi refining industry. Flint Hills’ Corpus Christi refinery will begin a staged restart process as early as today, with the other three plants in the area likely to follow suit later this week. Together these four plants represent around 4.5 percent of U.S. refining capacity – and nearly 40 percent of the capacity currently offline.

The news is far more uncertain in Houston, which is forecast to receive another 8-12 inches of rain over the next several days. In fact, sources reported today that Marathon Petroleum is idling production at its two Houston refineries. These reports have not been confirmed by the company. If true, this would increase the number of shuttered plants in the city to six.

So far, no Houston refineries have reported significant damage. But the situation is still evolving and a full reckoning of the storm’s impact is simply not possible at this point. All four Houston area ports remain closed Tuesday, and will not likely re-open before Thursday.

Tropical Storm Harvey is now setting its sights on the sizeable Port Arthur/Lake Charles refining hub along the Texas-Louisiana border. This region has already received significant rainfall and it is expected to receive another 5-15 inches through Friday.

Port Arthur/Lake Charles is home to seven refineries with a collective distillation capacity of nearly 2.3 million b/d – about