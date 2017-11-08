Honeywell Showcased Solutions for Digital Transformation at Russia Technology Summit

Honeywell Process Solutions and its Russian customers met last week in Sochi for the company’s 10th annual Russia Technology Summit. The event focused on Honeywell Connected Plant, which is the company’s program that helps manufacturers operate their plants more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably by leveraging the power of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Representatives from the oil and gas, chemical, and metals and mining industries took part in the summit. Numerous Honeywell- and customer-led sessions, technical discussions as well as displays of Honeywell technologies educated the delegates about the latest solutions for industrial automation.

“Manufacturers in Russia and all over the world are ready to transition to digital technologies in order to improve the productivity, safety, reliability, and efficiency of their operations,” said Alexei Zenkevich, country business executive of HPS in Russia, Belarus, and Armenia. “This event allowed us to show how Honeywell Connected Plant solutions will help our Russian customers address these challenges and ensure their competitiveness on both local and global levels today and in the future.”

Honeywell and its customers also showcased examples of successful implementations of digital technologies and provided updates on joint projects and their results.

The Honeywell solutions on display at the Russia Technology Summit included:

•Process Reliability Advisor is part of Honeywell Connected Plant and uses Honeywell UOP process models for ongoing monitoring, early event detection, and mitigation of performance issues before they become costly.

•Uniformance® Suite is a fully integrated system of process software solutions that provide real-time digital intelligence through advanced process and event data collection, asset-centric analytics, and powerful visualization technology, turning plant data into actionable information to enable smart operations.

•Experion® Elevate is a real-time process supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) solution delivered as a secure and scalable service, allowing for predictable costs, easy upgrades, and continual support.

•ControlEdge™ PLC is the next generation of programmable logic controller that provides secure connectivity and tight integration with devices from multiple vendors. ControlEdge is the first PLC to be awarded the ISASecure Level 2 certification by providing additional security features such as the confidentiality and integrity of data at rest and in motion, detection of unauthorized changes, and additional protection against Denial of Service attacks.

•ControlEdge™ RTU is the newest version of the remote terminal unit (RTU) with gas and liquid flow measurement capabilities. The RTU also now offers expanded HART support, which allows for easier device commissioning and diagnostics.

•Honeywell Trace™ is a powerful documentation and change management software that will help its customers’ industrial control system integrity.

Source: Honeywell