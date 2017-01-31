Honeywell and Dover Energy Automation Collaborate to Offer Asset Integrity Management

Honeywell and Dover Energy Automation today announced they will collaborate as part of the Honeywell INspire™ program, Honeywell’s joint customer development program for its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ecosystem, helping industrial energy customers improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of their operations.

“It is clear that a robust ecosystem is key to successfully implementing an effective IIoT solution for manufacturers,” said Andrew Hird, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Process Solutions’ Digital Transformation business. “The need for deep domain knowledge and experience across a range of applications to quickly and fully evaluate a plant’s needs cannot be overstated. Dover’s expertise in equipment condition monitoring and asset integrity management is superior and makes it a powerful collaborator to provide expertise for our customers.”

HPS’ IIoT ecosystem is a key part of Honeywell’s Connected Plant initiative that helps manufacturers leverage IIoT to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations across a single plant or several plants across an enterprise.

Dover Energy Automation is a recognized global leader in supplying products, intelligent productivity tools and related automation software for the energy sector that enable oil and gas operators to monitor, predict and optimize performance to improve productivity. Dover’s products and solutions are marketed under multiple brands, including Windrock monitoring and analytical solutions for rotating and vibrating equipment, Quartzdyne downhole pressure transducers, and Well Site Automation suite of solutions for onshore well performance optimization.

“This collaboration will benefit not only Dover and Honeywell by helping us offer more robust solutions, but also our current and future customers, who will be able to see impactful improvements in their operations with our combined expertise,” said Ali Raza, president, Dover Energy Automation. “Dover brings a history of technology leadership to this partnership that is unmatched.”

Honeywell’s capabilities in data consolidation, cyber security and software development combine well with Dover’s deep domain knowledge in condition monitoring and asset optimization to offer a robust IIoT ecosystem that is designed to help customers solve previously unsolvable problems.

The goal, Hird said, is a simple-to-use infrastructure that gives customers secure methods to capture and aggregate data so that it can be leveraged by using analytics and applying a range of domain knowledge from a vast ecosystem of equipment vendors and process licensors.

With a larger, consolidated data set, manufacturers can apply higher analytics for more detailed insights, scale the data as needed to meet the varied needs of single-site or enterprise-wide operations, and leverage a wider pool of data experts for monitoring and analysis.

The Honeywell INspireTM program brings together a community of technology users and providers – including customers, equipment vendors, process licensors and Honeywell experts – that will jointly develop solutions for a myriad of operational challenges. Honeywell and its collaborators such as Dover are leveraging the IIoT to help customers minimize unplanned shutdowns, maximize output, minimize safety risk and optimize supply chain strategies.

Source: Honeywell