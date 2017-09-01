Harvey’s Impact on World Oil Market Underlines Growing U.S. Role

by Javier Blas

World energy markets, from butane in Asia to diesel in Europe and gasoline in Latin America, are feeling the ripple effect of Texas’s deadly storm, highlighting the growing role of the U.S. in the global oil industry.

When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, the U.S. exported just 800,000 barrels a day of mostly refined products. Today it ships more than 6 million barrels a day of crude and fuels, an increase driven by a boom in shale production, the end of a ban on crude exports and the expansion of several refineries.

"The global implications of a stormy season in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have mounted as the U.S. has emerged as a global energy hub," said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. in New York.

The effect of Tropical Storm Harvey on oil markets is opening an almost unprecedented opportunity for traders to make money, shifting around crude and refined products by ship. They’re already amassing an armada of tankers to send European gasoline to the U.S. and Latin America, while Asian countries are snapping up cargoes of liquefied petroleum gases -- butane and propane mostly -- to replace the loss of exports from Texas.

"The concentration and connectivity of the most important energy region in the world is going to test global energy security," said Jamie Webster, a fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

After hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit the U.S. 12 years ago, the International Energy Agency released emergency petroleum reserves. This time around, there’s no need as global inventories remain high, according to the IEA, though the agency “stands ready to act,” it said Aug. 28. The U.S. Department of Energy released a small amount of crude from strategic reserves on Thursday, meeting a request from a single refinery for extra barrels.

