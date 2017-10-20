Gunvor May Start Exploration Drilling in Caspian Sea by 2018 Year-End

October 20, 2017

Gunvor Group that resumed investments into drilling on Morskoe Oilfield in the Caspian Sea will start exploration drilling in the project by 2018 year-end, Chief Executive Officer of the oil trader Torbjorn Tornqvist told TASS on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Oil & Money conference.

"We are doing some seismic work there. I do not have the exact number. This field working is within the seismic work," he said. "We are spending money this year and will also spend money in the next year," Tornqvist said. "There will be more next year than this year," the top manager said when questioned about company’s investments increase.

"I think, probably the earliest when we will do something will be at the end of the next year - early 2019," Tornqvist said responding to a question regarding the drilling start on the field.

Morskoe Oilfield with recoverable resources of 5.7 mln tonnes under C1 Category was discovered in Lagansky Block, the North Caspian.

Copyright 2017. TASS

 

Related stories
See all » Events
Oil&Gas Horizons IX Moscow, Russia November 28-30
Neftegazshelf-2017 Moscow, Russia December 7
Subscribe Current Issue
#3 2017

Russia Rides Fair Wind from Europe to Renewable Future

In Azerbaijan, Avangard FC Proves that Oil and Football Make for a Good Mix

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries