GE Signs Key Orders for Integrated Compressor Lines (ICL) for the European Energy Market

GE announced that it has been awarded contracts for the provision of eight Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units up to 14MW to two European energy operators. With its clean approach to gas compression, GE’s ICL technology will help OGE (Open Grid Europe) and TAG (Trans Austria Gasleitung GmbH) transport gas across the heart of Europe, responding to the area’s needs in terms of safety, gas transport system availability, and efficiency. These agreements mark a further enhancement of GE’s proven ICL technology, making these supplies GE’s largest ICL unit in terms of power capacity.

Compared to a traditional solution, GE’s ICL fully integrated compression system incorporates a high speed electric motor and a centrifugal compressor in a single sealed casing, with no need of lubrication due to Active Magnetic Bearings (AMB) technology.

This ‘all-in-one’ package combines compression technology from GE Oil & Gas and electric engineering from GE Energy Connections, a true example of the “GE Store” in action, which leverages multiple technologies from different business across GE.

“We are proud to have been chosen by OGE and TAG for these breakthrough projects.” said Paolo Ruggeri, General Manager GE Oil & Gas Turbomachinery Solutions Europe. “These awards are testament to our commitment and enhanced focus on providing proven technology for clean, efficient and cost- effective compression applications to an industry that has growing demands for highly efficient and clever system solutions. ICL is also a perfect example of bringing together expertise and domain knowledge from across the GE Store.”

“These recent deals signal clean technology is leading the way” said Francesco Falco, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Power Conversion. “At GE, we are committed to bringing advanced technology to electrify the energy infrastructure and making gas as a viable alternative fuel.”

ICL leverages proven GE technologies, such as the high-efficiency induction motor with its 4 million hours of successful operation over 15 years. Others include centrifugal compressors, high-speed electric motors, high frequency variable speed drives and AMB technology. The latter has been part of a broader strategy of GE Oil & Gas to extend AMB applications in the oil & gas sector together with SKF.

The ICL compact design eliminates gearbox, seal systems and lube oil system, avoiding fluid leakage for an oil-free and zero-emission solution that reduces local environmental impact and minimizes maintenance. Its low environmental impact makes ICL a GE EcomaginationSM certified technology.

GE is continuing to invest on enhancing ICL technology both from a digital standpoint and to further increase its power range, extend its application across the entire oil and gas value chain, including challenging upstream application, large pipelines and small scale LNG.

Source: GE