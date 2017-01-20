Gazpromneft-Aero Starts Refuelling Thai Airways in Moscow Under Long-term Contract

Gazpromneft-Aero, the operator of Gazprom Neft’s aviation refuelling business, has entered into a new contract for refuelling scheduled flights of the Thai national carrier, Thai Airways, at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. Gazpromneft-Aero will supply aviation fuel for four weekly Thai Airways flights from Moscow to Bangkok. Total refuelling volumes will exceed 18,000 tonnes per year.



Refuelling of the Thai Airways fleet will be carried out under an existing long-term agreement between Gazpromneft-Aero and Thai oil company PTT Public Company Limited. The agreement on collaboration, signed in 2012, envisages the reciprocal use of those airports at which both companies operate. The agreement provides for the refuelling of Gazpromneft-Aero’s Russian clients at Thai airports as well as the servicing of PTT clients at airports at which Gazpromneft-Aero has a presence, throughout Russia and CIS.



Gazpromneft-Aero Director General Vladimir Egorov commented: “Gazpromneft-Aero is keen to develop partnerships with national aviation fuel suppliers throughout countries with high volumes of tourist traffic. Together with PTT we have put in place the most convenient and reliable refuelling processes possible for Russian and foreign airlines throughout those airports at which both companies operate. This new contract with Thai Airways demonstrates our partners’ confidence and the strengthening of our company’s position in the global aviation fuel supply market. The Thai national carrier’s flights from Moscow will provide our tourists with additional opportunities for connecting flights via Bangkok to resorts in Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia. We plan to further expand cooperation with Thai Airways, in the future.”



Mr Songpon Thepnumsommanus, Vice President PTT, Aviation and Marine Marketing Department, added: “In working with Gazpromneft-Aero we have expanded our western market in aviation fuels. PTT is completely satisfied with Gazprom Neft’s international service standards in supplying aviation fuel for Thai Airways aircraft at Domodedovo. This agreement establishes a firm basis for further joint projects and initiatives.”



Source: Gazpromneft-Aero