Gazpromneft-Aero Becomes the First Russian Company to join IATA’s Aviation Fuel Data Standards Group

Gazpromneft-Aero, the operator of Gazprom Neft’s aviation fuel business, became the first Russian company to join the International Air Transport Association’s Aviation Fuel Data Standards Group (IATA FDSG).



The Group, which includes airlines, fuel suppliers and into-plane service providers, is responsible for developing and maintaining industry data standards to ensure the efficient and effective data exchange across the aviation fuel industry. In addition, IATA FDSG is responsible for the development and introduction of globally applicable standards for information exchange between stakeholders in the universal format (XML*) at each key stage of the fueling process, from tendering to invoicing. This supports the introduction of global automated templates, which promote faster information sharing, reduction in human error and more efficient aircraft fueling.



Vladimir Egorov, General Director of Gazpromneft-Aero, said: “Participation in the development and approval of international standards marks the beginning of a new exciting stage for Gazpromneft-Aero. It also strengthens our company’s position in the global aviation fuel market. We highly value our strategic partnership with IATA, and are committed to promoting state-of-the-art commercial and production solutions, which will increase the overall air transportation safety, among the key players in the Russian market. Implementing international quality standards of aviation fuel supply in Russia is one of our priorities.”



Lasantha Subasinghe, IATA’s Director Aviation Fuel said: “The aviation industry today is one of the fastest-growing in the world. IATA’s long-term objective is to assist the industry to achieve a single safe, efficient and effective standard for the exchange of data of aviation fuel operations that is applicable in every corner of the world, which will significantly improve operations globally. As a result of Gazpromneft-Aero joining the IATA FDSG, we now have the possibility to ensure that we are able to address the requirements of the Russian Federation when developing standards for information exchange among the aviation fuel market players.”



The Steering Group comprises major international companies, including Lufthansa, British Airways, Air Total, and Air BP.



Source: Gazpromneft-Aero