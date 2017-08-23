Gazprom, SOCAR Discuss Gas Supplies to Azerbaijan

August 23, 2017

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), took place in St. Petersburg today.

The parties discussed issues related to natural gas supplies to Azerbaijan.

SOCAR is Azerbaijan's largest state-owned petroleum company engaged in oil, natural gas and gas condensate exploration, production, processing, transportation and sales.

On September 11, 2015, Gazprom Export and Azerbaijan Methanol Company (AzMeCo) signed a mid-term Sales and Purchase Agreement for up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Source: Gazprom

