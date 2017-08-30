Gazprom Reported on Financial Information Under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Six Months

PJSC Gazprom issued on August, 29 its unaudited consolidated interim condensed financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Total sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties) increased by RUB 145,562 million, or 5 %, to RUB 3,209,934 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in sales was mainly driven by an increase in sales of crude oil, refined products, electric and heat energy.

Net sales of gas decreased by RUB 90,933 million, or 5 %, to RUB 1,664,278 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to an appreciation of the average exchange rate of Russian Ruble against US Dollar and Euro by 17 % and 20 % respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net sales of gas to Europe and Other countries decreased by RUB 74,482 million, or 7 %, to RUB 1,053,789 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. This was mainly driven by the decrease in average Russian Ruble prices (including excise tax and customs duties) by 13 %, that was partially compensated by the increase in volumes of gas sold by 9 %, or 9.7 bcm.

Net sales of gas to Former Soviet Union countries decreased by RUB 15,353 million, or 9 %, to RUB 151,268 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was due to the decrease in average Russian Ruble prices (including customs duties) by 18 % that was partially compensated by the increase in volumes of gas sold by 12 %, or 2.0 bcm.

Net sales of gas in the Russian Federation increased by RUB 46,130 million, or 11 %, to RUB 466,525 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. This is mainly explained by the increase in volumes of gas sold by 13 %, or 14.4 bcm, that was partially compensated by the decrease in average Russian Ruble prices by 2 %.

Net sales of refined products increased by RUB 77,344 million, or 11 %, to RUB 780,812 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in sales of refined products was due to an increase in average prices.

Net sales of crude oil and gas condensate increased by RUB 106,749 million, or 64 %, to RUB 273,298 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in sales of crude oil was due to an increase in volumes of crude oil sold by Gazprom Neft