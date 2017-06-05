Gazprom Neft To Use Technology From Nabors Drilling International Ltd In Russia

Vadim Yakovlev, First Deputy CEO, Gazprom Neft, and John Gass, Vice President, Nabors Drilling International Ltd, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at this year’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The document confirms both companies’ mutual interest in investigating long-term collaboration on projects in the oil and gas industry in the Russian Federation.

The agreement involves, in particular, Nabors Drilling providing Gazprom Neft with effective drilling solutions and other oilfield services as required by Gazprom Neft, as well as investigating opportunities for improving the operational efficiency and CAPEX of existing onshore drilling rigs.

Gazprom Neft First Deputy CEO Vadim Yakovlev commented: “Our company, in continuing its ongoing development, strives to utilise the most cutting-edge technologies and latest equipment at its own oilfields. Using integrated production solutions will allow us to further improve safety and drilling efficiency at our assets.”

Source: Gazprom Neft