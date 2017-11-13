Gazprom Neft to Launch the Production of the New Marine Lubricants under Gazpromneft Ocean Brand

Gazpromneft-Lubricants, the operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business, has launched the production of marine lubes under its own Gazpromneft Ocean brand. The products are manufactured at the Omsk and Moscow lubricant plants.

The product portfolio includes 15 items of modern lube oils for engines operating on various fuels and installed on all types of vessels.

The long-term business strategy of Gazprom Neft's lubes business assumes the further development of marine lubricants production and the effective international sales network set up for these products. In 2018, it is planned to expand the production geography and product storage that will provide smooth supply of Gazpromneft Ocean marine lubricants to the largest foreign ports.

Alexander Trukhan, CEO of Gazpromneft-Lubricants, noted: "The launch of our own marine lubricants brand is an important step for the development of the company's global operations. We encounter significant business challenges requiring qualified approach and technological solutions. We intend to use all the advantages of the expertise that we have gained in the marine lubricants market, and to scale the experience of building the supply chain obtained in foreign markets over the past five years in order to become a significant player in the global industry".

Source: Gazprom Neft