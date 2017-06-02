Gazprom Neft Increases Supplies of Bitumen Materials to the Omsk Oblast

Gazprom Neft and the Government of the Omsk Oblast have used the occasion of the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum to conclude a Cooperation Agreement on the supply of bitumen materials. Omsk Oblast Governor Viktor Nazarov and Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov were both present at the signing ceremony.

The terms of the agreement envisage both parties further expanding their collaboration in the use of bitumens, and materials derived from these. Multi-product deliveries will be arranged for organisations involved in road construction throughout the Omsk Oblast. High-technology bitumen-based products under the company’s BRIT brand are also expected to be used throughout the region, including sealants, mastics, and protective repair compounds. Specialists from Gazprom Neft Bitumen Materials (operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business) will develop formulations for asphalt mixes (bitumen-concrete mixes) meeting the particular requirements and road conditions of the Omsk Oblast, will provide technical support in road-building and asphalt paving, and will make recommendations on managing road-building operations.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov commented: “Gazprom Neft has been developing its bitumens business as a separate and independent entity since 2008 and, during this time, has gained the qualifications and experience that have allowed us to become Russia’s market-leading supplier of high-technology products, as well as successfully selling bitumen products abroad. The Omsk Oblast is one of the key regions for the company’s activities here. Which is precisely why we offer not just innovative materials, but also specialist support, in this area.”

Source: Gazprom Neft