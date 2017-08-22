Gazprom Neft Improves the Quality of Marine Lubricants Supplies in Ust-Luga Port

Gazpromneft-Lubricants, the Gazprom Neft oil business operator, has resumed regular marine oils bunkering in the sea port of Ust-Luga.

Bulk lubricating products deliveries are carried out by the Gazpromneft-Zuid certified bunker barge equipped with the oil system and passed the required specification.

The ice-free port of Ust-Luga is one of the key ports in the Baltic Sea basin. Therefore, twelve-month supply of high-quality marine lubricants in the port is especially important for Russian and foreign shipowners.

Gazpromneft-Lubricants provides the complete range of both bulk and packaged oils supply services in Ust-Luga.

Roman Miroshnichenko, Head of marine lube oils business, Gazpromneft-Lubricants: "Currently our service covers all ports of the Baltic basin, including the port of Kaliningrad. Improving the service quality for the marine lubricants supply in Ust-Luga, Gazpromneft-Lubricants creates the comfortable business environment and thereby increases the attraction of the port for Russian and foreign shipowners".

Source: G azpromneft-Lubricants