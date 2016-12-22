Gazprom Neft Discovers a New Deposit in Serbia with 432,000 Tonnes of Reserves

Gazprom Neft has discovered a new deposit in Serbia with recoverable reserves of 432,000 tonnes. Successful drilling of the Idos-X-4 exploration well at the Neogene deposits by Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS Oil Company, Serbia – the largest international asset of Gazprom Neft) has uncovered the Idos-Sever (Northern Idos) deposit at a depth of 2,268 – 2,287 metres.

The plan for the Idos-X-4 well was based on the company’s own 3D seismic data and subsequent interpretations. On completion of the well, the initial flow rate reached 27.8 tonnes of hydrocarbons per day. The new field is currently under pilot development. Commercial development of the Idos-Sever field is expected to begin in 2017.

Alexei Vashkevich, Head of Geological Exploration and Resource Base Development, Gazprom Neft, commented: “The challenge for discovering new deposits in traditional oil and gas areas – such as the Pannonian oil and gas basin – is related to the small size of these deposits. The geological structure of these deposits is highly complex, and forms unconventional traps. However, thanks to advancements in our seismic operations and the collaboration between Gazprom Neft’s Russian and Serbian subsidiaries, our drilling success rates in Serbia reached 83 percent in 2014 and 100 percent in 2015.”

Source: Gazprom Neft

