Gazprom Neft Commissions Two New Production Wells At Its Prirazlomnoye Field

Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft-Shelf has commissioned two new production wells at its Prirazlomnoye field, bringing the total number of wells currently in operation at the Prirazlomnaya platform — currently the only oil production project on the Russian Arctic Shelf — to 10: six production wells, two injection wells, and one absorption well.

The total length of the two new wells is over eight kilometres. One of the new wells is equipped with a domestically produced electronic submersible pump — the first instance of such high-tech equipment being used on the Russian Arctic Shelf. Initial operation of the new facility has, already, seen production at that well reach 1,760 tonnes per day.

The Prirazlomnaya platform is equipped with technology to prevent any ingress of production of drilling waste into the sea. The project is being implemented on the basis of “zero emissions”, with waste either re-injected into the strata or transported onshore for further recycling. All wellheads are located within the platform, the base of which then acts as a buffer between the well and the open sea. Development of the Prirazlomnoye field in the Pechora Sea envisages the commissioning of 32 wells, in total.

Gennady Lyubin, Executive Director, Gazpromneft Shelf, commented: “The commissioning of the first domestically produced electronic submersible pump on the Arctic Shelf is a landmark for Russian industry as a whole. It’s important to note that this facility has seen the fastest ever production speeds in the history of the Prirazlomnaya operation. We continue to improve production efficiency in developing the field, while following all industrial and environmental safety requirements, to the letter.”

Source: Gazprom Neft