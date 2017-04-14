Gazprom Neft Begins Development Of New Oil Stratum At Its Novoportovskoye Field

Gazprom Neft has completed drilling of its first production well within the NP-8 stratum at its Novoportovskoye field. The total length of the constructed well shaft is 4.2 kilometres, including a 1.45-kilometre horizontal section. The oil inflow obtained confirms geologists’ forecasts on prospects for developing this stratum.

The NP-8 stratum, currently being brought into commercial production, is expected to deliver approximately 25 percent of all oil produced at the Novoportovskoye field over the next three years, and more than 10 percent of all oil produced at Novy Port over the course of its productive life. The NP-8 stratum is the second most productive, the most significant reserves being contained within the NP-4 stratum,* currently under development.

Well construction was undertaken by specialists from Gazpomneft-Yamal, supported by experts from the Gazprom Neft Science and Research Centre. A total 14 wells are expected to be drilled at the Novoportovskoye field’s NP-8 stratum by the end of 2017, reaching 50 wells by 2019.

* The Novportovskoye formation includes several strata, the most productive of which is the NP-4 stratum. These strata comprise marine and coastal sandstones, alternating with silts and clays. Commercial oil inflows from the NP-4 stratum were obtained as a result of testing via exploratory wells in the 1970s.

Source: Gazprom Neft