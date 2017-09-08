Gazprom, Mitsui Ink Framework Agreement on Small- and Mid-Scale LNG

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Masami Iijima, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., took place on September, 7 at the Eastern Economic Forum 2017 in Vladivostok.

The meeting addressed the ongoing and future cooperation between the companies.

Alexey Miller and Masami Iijima signed the Framework Agreement for cooperation on small- and mid-scale LNG. The document reflects the commitment of the parties to collaborate in producing, transporting and marketing small- and mid-scale LNG in Japan, as well as in LNG bunkering in the Sea of Japan.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is focused on the development, marketing, distribution and processing of all types of energy products in Japan and overseas, as well as on financial activities.

Gazprom and Mitsui are partners in the Sakhalin II project, which includes Russia's only active LNG plant. The Sakhalin II operator is Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Gazprom – 50 per cent plus one share, Shell – 27.5 per cent minus one share, Mitsui – 12.5 per cent, and Mitsubishi – 10 per cent).

In September 2016, Gazprom and Mitsui inked the Memorandum of Understanding on LNG bunkering.

In December 2016, Gazprom and Mitsui signed the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation. The document envisages collaboration in various areas, including Sakhalin II project expansion and LNG bunkering of marine vessels.

Source: Gazprom