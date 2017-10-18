Gazprom and Mitsui Discuss LNG Cooperation

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, and Tatsuo Yasunaga, Representative Director, CEO of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., took place yesterday in Moscow.

The meeting addressed the ongoing and future partnership between the companies. Particular attention was paid to the progress in the construction of the third train of the Sakhalin II LNG plant and the prospects for cooperation on small- and mid-scale LNG.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is focused on the development, marketing, distribution and processing of all types of energy products in Japan and overseas, as well as on financial activities.

Gazprom and Mitsui are partners in the Sakhalin II project, which includes Russia's only active LNG plant. The Sakhalin II operator is Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Gazprom – 50 per cent plus one share, Shell – 27.5 per cent minus one share, Mitsui – 12.5 per cent, and Mitsubishi – 10 per cent).

In December 2016 and September 2017, Gazprom and Mitsui signed the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation and the Framework Agreement for cooperation on small- and mid-scale LNG, respectively.

Source: Gazprom