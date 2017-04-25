Gazprom and ENGIE Sign Memorandum of Understanding

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE, took place in Paris on April, 24.

The parties discussed the progress of and prospects for cooperation in the gas sector, focusing, among other things, on the Nord Stream 2 project. Particular attention was paid to Russian gas supplies to France. It was noted that gas exports to France had added 11.4 per cent in the period from January 1 to April 23, 2017, compared to the same period of 2016.

In the course of the meeting, Alexey Miller and Isabelle Kocher signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document aims to promote cooperation between Gazprom and ENGIE.

France's ENGIE SA (prior to 2015 – GDF SUEZ) is focused on natural gas exploration, production, processing and marketing, as well as power generation.

Gazprom and ENGIE cooperate in gas supplies, sci-tech development, and personnel training. The companies also pursue joint cultural projects.

In 2016, Gazprom exported to France 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas, which was 18.2 per cent higher than in 2015.

Source: Gazprom