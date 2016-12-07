Gazprom’s Supplies to Italy Increase by 36.5 per cent in November

December 7, 2016

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, took place in St. Petersburg on December,5.

The parties addressed bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, focusing in particular on Russian gas supplies. It was noted that between November 1 and 30, 2016, Gazprom’s gas exports to Italy had risen by 36.5 per cent versus November 2015. Based on the results of 11 months of 2016, Italy is the second largest importer of Russian natural gas among all foreign countries.

The parties also scrutinized possible infrastructure solutions for supplying Russian gas to Europe, particularly Italy, via a southern route.

Source: Gazprom

