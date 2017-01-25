Fluor Selected as Engineering Services Provider by NCOC in Kazakhstan

Fluor Corporation announced that it was awarded a two-year engineering services framework agreement with North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) for conceptual studies and front-end engineering for its projects in the Caspian region.

NCOC operates oil and gas activities under the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement, including Kashagan, one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields located in the Kazakhstan zone of the Caspian Sea, as well as the Kalamkas, Aktoty and Kairan fields in Kazakhstan.

“Fluor is delighted to have been selected by NCOC for these important projects,” said Al Collins, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. “Through early involvement, we can work with our client to optimize design and construction solutions to deliver capital efficiency. We will leverage our extensive knowledge of executing oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan by applying our unique integrated solutions approach.”

Engineering teams from Fluor’s offices in Atyrau, Kazakhstan and Farnborough, UK will undertake the studies.

Fluor began working in Kazakhstan in 1982. Since then, the company has executed ongoing work in projects ranging from conceptual studies and front-end engineering design to mega undertakings.

Source: Fluor