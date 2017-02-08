Fluor Joint Venture Awarded FEED Contract for Tengizchevroil Multi-Phase Pump Project in Kazakhstan

Fluor Corporation announced its joint venture team, KPJV, has been selected by Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO) to execute the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Multi-Phase Pump Project in Kazakhstan. Fluor booked its share of the contract value in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Part of TCO’s major capital program, the project will implement multi-phase pump technology across the gathering network of existing oil and gas facilities at the Tengiz and Korolev fields to maintain crude production by reducing wellhead pressure and increasing well deliverability. The project also includes the modification or upgrade of some utility systems.

“Fluor is delighted to have been selected by TCO for this important operational project,” said Al Collins, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. “Through early involvement, we can optimize design and construction solutions and provide a strong foundation for the project’s advancement. We will leverage our team’s extensive knowledge of executing oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan to deliver the project in a safe and efficient manner without disruption to production.”

The project scope includes FEED, detail design and procurement services.

The integrated project team will be based at Fluor’s Farnborough, UK office, providing strong links to TCO’s Future Growth Project – Wellhead Pressure Management team also located in the office.

Fluor began working in Kazakhstan in 1982 and at Tengiz in 1997 on a condensate stabilization project. Since then, Fluor has performed ongoing work in Kazakhstan on numerous additional projects. KPJV is currently executing the world-scale Future Growth Project.

Source: Fluor