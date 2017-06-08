First Ever Shipment of LNG from US Arrives in Poland

A tanker carrying the region's first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States has arrived in Poland.

It was on Wednesday waiting for four tug boats to help it enter the Świnoujście LNG Terminal in northwestern Poland.

The PLN 3 billion (EUR 715 million) facility in Świnoujście was built to allow Poland to diversify its gas supplies and reduce its dependence on Russia.

An aide to the Polish president announced in April that Poland would be the first country in the region to receive a one-off shipment of liquid natural gas from the US.

In October 2016, US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones said that the terminal in Świnoujście, which became operational in late 2015, gave the country an opportunity to become a regional gas hub.

(vb/pk)

