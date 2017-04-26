EIA Releases Monthly Energy Review

April 26, 2017

A publication of recent and historical energy statistics. This publication includes statistics on total energy production, consumption, and trade; energy prices; overviews of petroleum, natural gas, coal, electricity, nuclear energy, renewable energy, and international petroleum; carbon dioxide emissions; and data unit conversion values.

https://www.eia.gov/totalenergy/data/monthly/pdf/mer.pdf

