DuPont and Lundberg Jointly to Offer Air Pollution Control Systems for Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

Belco Technologies Corporation (BELCO), a DuPont company, and Lundberg, LLC, a Dustex company, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the supply of air pollution control systems on an exclusive basis around the world. The partnership applies to air pollution control systems for refining and petrochemical plants, as well as to coke calciners associated with refining and petrochemical plants, and is valid for 10 years.

The BELCO® and Lundberg systems enable refineries and petrochemical plants to meet strict emission controls and clean air regulations worldwide while staying in continuous operation – and compliance – 365 days a year. By scrubbing flue and exhaust gases, the BELCO® systems and Lundberg Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (Wet ESP) reduce emissions, particulates, SOx and NOx, and also minimize other pollutants and sulfuric acid mists.

Under the new agreement, which extends to all parts of the world with the exception of the People’s Republic of China, Lundberg will exclusively offer its Geoenergy® E-Tube® Wet ESP technology as part of a BELCO® scrubbing system in the noted industries, while BELCO will solely use the Lundberg E-Tube® Wet ESP in its scrubbing systems for the noted industries. BELCO will act as prime contractor for projects with Lundberg coming in as subcontractor to BELCO.

“The partnership with Lundberg allows both of our companies to offer refineries and petrochemical plants air pollution control systems with proven, reliable technology, thereby leaving refiners and petrochemical plant operators free to focus on production instead of worrying about emissions control and compliance,” said Edward Hutter, applications manager, BELCO. “This agreement is a sign of the faith and trust we have in each other’s technical capabilities and systems.”

“We are proud to partner with the leading supplier of scrubbing systems for the refining and petrochemical industries. The combination of our industry-leading technologies ensures that our clients will receive world-class solutions offering both performance and reliability, resulting in full and continuous compliance with their environmental regulations,” said Doug Giarde, CEO, Lundberg.

Source: DuPont