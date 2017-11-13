DNV GL Helps Reduce Cost of Compliance with Innovative Approach to Independent Verification of Oil and Gas Assets

DNV GL has introduced remote witnessing in independent verification surveys, providing operators with more flexibility and efficiency without compromising safety.

Cost constraints in the oil and gas industry are leading to more focus on innovative solutions for optimizing operational performance. With the ongoing implementation of the European Offshore Safety Directive, there has also been an increase in demand among European upstream operators for services from Independent Verification Bodies (IVBs) such as DNV GL. Applying DNV GL’s remote witnessing technology in executing independent verification surveys helps reduce compliance related costs.

Verification surveys applying remote witnessing involve equipping a technician onsite with hardware (a camera or smartphone) and dedicated software which enable remote, real-time support from a DNV GL surveyor to execute an independent verification survey. During the survey, the DNV GL surveyor guides the technician to perform the necessary assurance tests to be compliant to the requirements for independent verification body (IVB) surveys. If required, additional DNV GL specialists can also be quickly and efficiently involved to provide deeper expertise during the remote survey process, regardless of their current locations.

With remote witnessing, DNV GL surveyors do not need to travel to offshore platforms or be physically present at other assets, saving cost and time.

One of DNV GL’s key findings from its seventh annual research report on the outlook for the oil and gas industry was that digitalization is increasingly seen as a means to enhance operational and cost efficiencies. In the survey half (49%) of the industry respondents said their organization will embrace digitalization to increase profitability. Remote witnessing enables an efficient new way of working and can contribute to optimizing operations in volatile markets.

"Through pilots and close industry collaboration we clearly demonstrated that remote witnessing is a reliable tool for independent verification. It is an excellent example of how digitalization can enhance and improve existing processes and involve a broader range of ‘off-site’ expertise to provide verification services that are cost-effective and safe. With this new approach, operators will save costs, improve safety for surveyors, and gain greater flexibility with testing schedules. With remote witnessing, DNV GL can offer easier, real-time access to our global network of experts and transparency for all stakeholders. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of remote witnessing to global operators" says Liv Hovem, Regional Manager for Continental Europe, the Middle East and India, DNV GL – Oil & Gas.

Source: DNV GL