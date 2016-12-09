Despite Sanctions, Russia Finds Buyers for $11 Billion Stake in Rosneft

By ANDREW E. KRAMERDEC



The Russian government announced Wednesday that it will sell nearly 20 percent of its state oil company, Rosneft, to the Swiss commodity trading firm Glencore and the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar.



The deal defies expectations that no investor would dare buy a share in the Russian asset, given Western sanctions against the government of President Vladimir V. Putin.



But the emergence of foreign money suggests that investors are reassessing the sanctions after the election of Donald J. Trump, who has advocated warming ties with authorities in Moscow and is considering the chairman of Exxon Mobil, Rex W. Tillerson, as a candidate for secretary of state.



Mr. Tillerson criticized the sanctions as harmful for business after they halted an Exxon joint venture with Rosneft to drill for oil in the Kara Sea, in Russia’s sector of the Arctic Ocean.



The deal will bring Moscow $11.3 billion to help plug a widening budget deficit as Russia fights two wars, in Syria and Ukraine, and has struggled to meet pension payments and public-sector payrolls.



The agreement came as a surprise twist in the privatization of Rosneft. With an end-of-the-year deadline looming, no buyers had come forward for the 19.5 percent share in the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, as measured by production and reserves. The apparent lack of bidders was a pessimistic sign for investor interest in Russia.



The Russian government had for most of the year planned to sell shares back to the majority state-owned company itself, which would hardly have qualified as a genuine privatization.



The United States decided in 2014 to impose sanctions on Rosneft and other Russian companies in response to Russia’s intervention in the war in eastern Ukraine..



The sanctions limit long-term lending and transfer of American technology for drilling offshore and shale oil deposits.



The deal carries other risks as well. Both Glencore and the Qatari fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, have extensive investments in emerging markets. The Qatar fund is also an investor in Glencore.



The announced price valued Rosneft at $58 billion, slightly less than the company’s stock market value at the close of trading in Moscow on Wednesday, of just under $59 billion.



Both the market price of shares and the sale price for the 19.5 percent stake announced Wednesday are a relative bargain, indicating the Russian government’s eagerness to cut a deal to shore up its finances.



Rosneft pumps 4.7 million barrels of oil and the energy equivalent in natural gas a day, compared with 4.3 million by Exxon. For comparison, Exxon’s market value was $364 billion during trading Wednesday — six times Rosneft’s value.



The two buyers will take equal parts of the stake, the company’s chief executive, Igor I. Sechin, told Mr. Putin in a televised meeting Wednesday.



Mr. Putin termed it “the largest privatization deal, the largest sale and acquisition in the global oil and gas sector in 2016.”



In a statement, Glencore said it was in “final stage negotiations” over the deal. The