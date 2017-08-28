Department of Energy Announces $50 Million for Large-Scale Pilot Fossil Fuel Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the availability of a $50 million funding opportunity through the Office of Fossil Energy to design, construct, and operate two large-scale pilots for transformational coal technologies that improve coal-powered systems’ performance, efficiency, emission reduction, and cost of electricity.

DOE has supported a range of potentially transformational coal technologies aimed at enabling step-change improvements in coal-powered systems. Some of these technologies are now ready to proceed to the large-scale pilot stage of development. Applicants to this new FOA should have already demonstrated technical success at a small-scale pilot stage, and a 20 percent minimum cost share on total award values is required.

The FOA will involve three phases, with down-selections made between phases:

Phase I (Feasibility) will support efforts to secure team commitments; update the preliminary cost estimate and schedule for design, construction, and operation; secure construction/operation cost-share funding; and complete an environmental information volume.

Phase II (Design) selected projects will complete a front-end engineering design study, and complete the National Environmental Policy Act process.

Phase III (Construction/Operation) will ultimately be the two, final projects selected to support construction and operation of the large-scale pilot facilities.

Source: DOE