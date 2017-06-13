The Delayed Coking Unit at TANECO Has Been Put into the Commercial Operation Mode

TANECO has received the conclusion of the Volga Federal Department of Rostechnadzor on compliance with the requirements of technical regulations and project documentation of a number of facilities of the Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex built in Nizhnekamsk.

The document confirms that the delayed coking unit (UCU) and all related facilities meet the requirements of the technical regulations (norms, rules), other regulatory legal acts and the project documentation.

The DCU has been working in the equipment integrated testing mode since July 3, 2016. The unit’s stable operation resulted in increasing the depth of oil refining at the TANECO Complex to 99% with the yield of light oil products accounting for 87%.

The design capacity of the DCU in terms of the feedstock is 2 million tonnes per year. The process of delayed coking is one of the most effective in solving the problem of deepening the oil refining, since it allows extracting additional resources of the distillate raw materials from oil residues, which can be converted into motor fuels through the process of enrichment. The products yielded by the DCU include petroleum coke, sour gas, naphtha (unstable gasoline), light gas oil and heavy gas oil. The TANECO refinery has been the first in the country to stop the production of fuel oil as the final product and switched to the production of light oil products only.

Source: Tatneft