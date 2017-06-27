Construction of Solar Power Station Begins at LUKOIL's Refinery in Volgograd

Under a construction project set in motion by LUKOIL at its Volgograd Refinery, a 10-megawatt solar power station will be erected on plots of land not involved in the production cycle.

Construction and assembly, to be completed in September, will be followed by startup and adjustment. The commissioning is slated for the first quarter of 2018.

The power station will be placed in LUKOIL’s management by the builder after a qualification procedure is held and compliance is confirmed with requirements as regards the local content of Russian-manufactured equipment. This is a prerequisite for support to be received from the state as is provided for by the Capacity Supply Agreement (CSA) for renewable energy sources at Russia’s wholesale market for electricity and capacity.

When the solar station in Volgograd goes on stream, it will cut the СО2 emissions by 10,000 tonnes and ensure the generation of additional 12 million kilowatt-hours annually.

As it is, LUKOIL owns two 9-megawatt solar power stations at its own refineries in Romania and a 1.3-megawatt station in Bulgaria. Built on land plots not involved in the production cycle at the refineries, the station supplies electricity into local grids.

In addition, the company has an 84-megawatt windpark, Land Power, in Romania, and also several windmills at production fields in Russia.

Source: LUKOIL