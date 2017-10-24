Construction of the First Industrial Rooftop Solar Power Plant Starts in Chelyabinsk Region.

Construction works at the first industrial 244 kW rooftop PV system on the roof of Russian electric motors, a leading manufacturer of high-voltage electric motors, in Chelyabinsk region have started. The project is being developed by Hevel Group, which operates the biggest in Russia HJT solar modules fab. Commissioning of rooftop PV plant is scheduled for November.

Totally 840 HJT solar modules with cells efficiency more than 22% will be installed at the PV system.

All generated electric power will feed own needs of the factory. According to preliminary estimates the utilization of PV system will prevent more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Source: Hevel