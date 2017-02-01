Collective Agreement for 2017 Was Adopted at JSC TANECO

There was a conference of the JSC TANECO’s labor force held on January 31, where they summed up the results of the enterprise industrial activities, fulfillment of the Collective Agreement in 2016 and outlined the tasks for 2017.

The event was attended by Nail Maganov, State Council Deputy of the Republic of Tatarstan, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT; Tatyana Vodopiyanova, Chairwoman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Tatarstan; Rinat Sabirov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Tatarstan; Gumar Yarullin, Chairman of the PJSC TATNEFT’s Trade Union Committee, Aidar Metshin, Head of the Nizhnekamsk municipal region.

A report on the outcome of the Company’s operations in 2016 was presented to the conference delegates by Vladimir Fedotov, Deputy General Director of JSC TANECO for Economics and Finance. He pointed out that there had been more than 8.7 million tonnes of the petroleum feedstock processed during the reporting period. In general, the refining depth amounted to 84.7 percent with the yield of light petroleum products accounting for 77.7 per cent.

A landmark event in 2016 was the comprehensive testing start-up of the delayed coker equipment. This allowed increasing the petroleum feedstock depth of processing to 99.2 percent, reaching the output of light petroleum products at a level of more than 87% and getting away from fuel oil production.

Comparing the activities of TANECO with other refineries, Vladimir Fedotov emphasized that the Company was in the leading position in the Russian Federation in terms of loading of the primary processing capacity (more than 115.55 per cent). The national average figure is 85.98 percent.

2016 proved to be fruitful for the refiners not only in terms of work, but of the victories gained as well. So, the products of TANECO were distinguished by the results of a number of Russian competitions. In particular, TS-1 jet fuel, isoparaffinic TATNEFT VHVI-4 and HVI-2 base oils and EURO Class diesel fuel were awarded Golden Quality Marks "All-Russia Mark (IIIrd Millennium). Quality mark of the XXIst Century". Aviation fuel "Jet A-1" had been highly praised at the forum of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Prague. Based of the earlier submitted materials and the prior British Petroleum report the IATA Working Group sent an e-mail letter to PJSC TATNEFT confirming the export feasibility of aviation fuel "Jet A-1”. TATNEFT became the first oil company in Russia, which was granted such a certificate. TS-1 jet fuel became the winner of the contest "Best goods and services of the Republic of Tatarstan" and "100 best goods of Russia". Following the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation JSC TANECO was awarded the prize of the Government of the Russian Federation in 2016 for achievement of significant results in the area of product and service quality, ensuring their safety, as well as for the introduction of highly effective methods of management. JSC TANECO was the winner of the Republican "EcoLeader" contest in the nomination "Oil and petrochemical industry".

The results of the Collective