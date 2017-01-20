China Approved no New Nuclear Power Units in 2016

No new nuclear power projects were approved by China in 2016, as slow electricity consumption growth took its toll on the country's energy sector.



China also cancelled 85 coal plant projects in 13 provinces with a total power generation capacity of 100 gigawatts, as the country attempts to limit its coal-fired power generation capacity to 1,100 gigawatts by 2020.



As of September 2016, 33 operating nuclear power units had generated little more than three percent of the country’s total electricity production, well below the global average of 10 percent, Chinese website Jiemian reports.



Just one nuclear power unit launched operations in 2016, and was among eight units approved by the State Council in 2015, The Paper reports.



A nuclear power plant can have several units, but every unit needs governmental approval to begin construction or operation.



With just five percent growth in electricity consumption in the first three quarters of 2016, Chinese nuclear power plants were in operation for 5,235 hours, the equivalent to 218 days.



Copyright 2017. GBTimes