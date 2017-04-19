Chevron Warns of Medium-Term LNG Supply Gap

Countering the prevalent LNG market theme of a supply glut, Chevron’s vice chairman Michael Wirth has warned of a supply gap, which is likely to open up in the LNG industry if investor appetite for new projects does not pick up.

“In the short term, LNG supply is coming online faster than demand is growing, but with continued demand growth in the next decade the market will rebalance,” Wirth said, speaking at an April 4 gas industry conference in Japan.

“So while we expect ample supply in the next few years ... a supply gap could eventually confront us in the years to follow if we don’t eventually sanction new LNG projects,” he said, in comments cited by Reuters.

Although Wirth’s message covered the global gas market, it comes at a time when other Chevron executives have pointed to the natural gas supply shortages already faced by Australia’s East Coast following the start-up of Queensland’s LNG export terminals, as well as a low oil price environment and ongoing regulatory uncertainty.

Australia is about to become the world’s top exporter of LNG, but faces a gas shortage at home, as producers have focused on supplying gas to overseas plants that have locked in long-term export contracts.

However, Chevron has experienced the sharp end of several cost blowouts in Australia’s LNG industry, epitomised by the Chevron-led Gorgon plant at Barrow Island off Western Australia, where the final costs have soared from US$37 billion to US$54 billion.

Chevron is also operator at the Wheatstone LNG project, where an 8% cost overrun revealed last October has lifted the overall cost to US$34 billion for the shareholders. The size of the cost overruns announced by several major LNG projects, plus a precipitous drop in LNG prices in Asia in the last three years, have been key drivers in a tailing-off of final investment decisions (FIDs) for large LNG export schemes.

