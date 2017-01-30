Chevron Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $415 Million

January 30, 2017

Chevron Corporation reported earnings of $415 million ($0.22 per share – diluted) for fourth quarter 2016, compared with a loss of $588 million ($0.31 per share – diluted) in the 2015 fourth quarter. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the 2016 quarter by $26 million, compared with an increase of $46 million a year earlier.

Full-year 2016 results were a loss of $497 million ($0.27 per share – diluted) compared with earnings of $4.6 billion ($2.45 per share – diluted) in 2015.

Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2016 were $30 billion, compared to $28 billion in the year-ago period.

Source: Chevron

