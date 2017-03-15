ChelPipe Group Delivers Large Diameter Pipes to Africa for the First Time

ChelPipe Group has made the first delivery of large diameter pipes (LDP) to the African continent. The company delivered over 2,000 meters of LDP for the implementation of the Ain Sukhna Product Hub liquefied gas transportation and storage project in Egypt. Pipes will be laid along the marine terminal to transport gas from tankers to the hub.

The batch of grade B steel pipes with a diameter of 711.2 mm and wall thickness of 12.7 mm was produced at the Vysota 239 rolling mill in accordance with the American Petroleum Institute standard API 5L. The task involved a challenging lead time for production and delivery. For the rapid delivery of LDP to Egypt, the company developed a multimodal logistics scheme involving transportation by rail, sea, and road.

"Previously ChelPipe only supplied seamless steel pipes to Africa. We have entered the LDP market and offer potential customers the wide opportunities of white metallurgists. ChelPipe Group deals with packaged supply of pipes, coupling elements, fittings, oil production equipment and also offers maintenance services. This is our major competitive advantage," says Denis Prikhodko, Sales Director, ChelPipe Group.

In 2016, the export volume of ChelPipe Group increased by 31% to 263,000 tons. In 2017, the company plans to raise exports, including through MENA markets (Middle East and North Africa).

