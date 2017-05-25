CGG Launches Multi-Physics Imaging For More Complete Subsurface Understanding

CGG’s Multi-Physics business line has launched its Multi-Physics Imaging group, consolidating its recognized expertise in multi-physics data processing and interpretation, trusted technical consulting services and specialized commercial software development into a single global team.

As a complement to CGG’s leading seismic Subsurface Imaging capabilities, Multi-Physics Imaging helps oil and gas, geothermal and mining companies around the world gain a more complete understanding of the subsurface by optimizing the value of non-seismic geophysical data in their exploration workflows.

The Multi-Physics Imaging team provides processing, analysis, modeling, inversion, and interpretation expertise across the full range of geophysical methods, onshore and offshore. Highly experienced geoscientists use a proprietary imaging toolbox to produce geologically-consistent earth models which integrate available well, seismic and satellite data to improve subsurface understanding and reduce exploration risk.

Multi-Physics Imaging is also a provider of leading commercial software for data processing and inversion, which it will continue to develop and support to ensure that the natural resource exploration industry is properly equipped to realize the full value of multi-physics datasets.

Pascal Rouiller, COO of CGG, said: “This launch recognizes the importance of CGG’s non-seismic imaging capabilities, which are the largest and most diverse in the industry. Multi-Physics Imaging further strengthens our excellent technical reputation, complementing our high-end data acquisition services and highlighting our commitment to provide integrated, flexible and high-end multi-physics solutions to meet the needs of our clients.”

