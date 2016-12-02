CGG Delivers Final PreSDM Data Sets for Gabon South Basin Multi-Client Survey

December 2, 2016

CGG announced today that the final processed depth volumes (Kirchhoff and RTM PreSDM) from the company’s recent 3D BroadSeis™ multi-client survey in the highly prospective Gabon South Basin are now available for license.

As technical consultant to the Gabonese Republic’s Ministry of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons, CGG acquired the broadband seismic survey of over 25,000 km2 to support Gabon’s 11th Licensing Round. The seismic survey is part of an integrated geoscience program that will also include reviewed, resolved and interpreted well and geological data, in order to provide a petroleum systems evaluation supported by regional interpretations and reports.

Jean-Georges Malcor, CEO, CGG, said: “The Gabon deep offshore is one of the last underexplored areas of the West Africa Atlantic Margin. The final data sets we have just delivered from our survey show a spectacular uplift in subsalt imaging. We believe these images will revolutionize the industry’s understanding of deepwater Gabon and be a valuable resource for clients to de-risk and unlock the potential of this promising exploration arena.”

Source: CGG

