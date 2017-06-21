Caspian Success Sees ATR Unveil New Facilities and Staff in Kazakhstan

ATR, a Centurion company, has opened a new base in Kazakhstan as the company looks to capitalise on recent business growth in the region. The business will initially employ 12 new personnel, 10 of which are local content, with plans to double the team over the next 12 months.

The purpose-built facilities at Aktau include offices, workshops and a yard area with the location selected to enable the company to support clients operating in the Caspian region.

The decision to increase its presence in the country comes after ATR secured business to supply lifting equipment and regulatory inspection and maintenance services to support projects for some of the world’s leading energy services companies.

ATR, which merged with Centurion Group last year, is the largest rental fleet management company to the UK’s oil and gas industry. Now operating with the Group’s combined capabilities, it will be able to further support campaigns globally including those for operators, drilling companies, fabric maintenance contractors, engineering firms, and across shutdowns and marine projects.

Findlay Moir, ATR divisional director, said: “Our base in Kazakhstan is important strategically as it allows us to support all of Centurion’s companies throughout the region. We will be able to provide the full range of our services in country, all equipment and staff are there and ready to go to work.

“The locally based workforce will operate closely with our Baku business supported from our Aberdeen headquarters. Initially we will employ 12 people in country; however we expect this to more than double over the coming year.”

The facilities in Kazakhstan cover almost 2,000 square metres in size and are similar in size and capabilities to those the company has in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Centurion Group comprises nine companies - ATR, Conserve Oilfield Services, Jack Winches, Mining Camps Australia, RentAir Offshore, Safety & Technical Hydraulics Ltd, Seanic Ocean Systems, UES and Tristar Water Solutions.

Source: ATR