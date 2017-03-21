BP Awards Schlumberger Contract for Mad Dog 2 Project

OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, today announced the award by BP of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to supply the subsea production system for the Mad Dog 2 development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of this supplier-led solution includes subsea manifolds, trees, control system, single and multi-phase meters, water analysis sensors, intervention tooling and test equipment for producer and water injection wells associated with the project. In addition, Subsea 7, which collaborates with OneSubsea through the Subsea Integration Alliance, was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for subsea controls, flexible risers, pipeline systems, umbilicals and associated subsea architecture.

“Our collaborative working relationship with Subsea 7 empowers our organizations to deliver to BP an integrated EPCI capital-efficient solution, which is substantially lower than the original estimated project cost,” said Mike Garding, president, OneSubsea, Schlumberger. “Our equipment reliability is a key factor in mitigating project risk and this project will benefit from the supplier-led approach of using standardized equipment designs and specifications.”

Project management, including engineering, fabrication, installation support and life of field activities will be managed by US-based resources and operations in both Houston, Texas, and Louisiana. Teams from both organizations will be co-located to better support project objectives.

Source: Schlumberger