Belarus to Raise Oil Export Duties from February

Belarus will raise export duties on oil and oil products for markets outside the Eurasian Economic Union starting from February, the government press service has said.

The export duty on crude oil will be up from 79.1 to 89.5 U.S. dollars per ton. The duty on straight-run gasoline will rise from 43.5 to 49.2 dollars per ton, and that on commercial gasoline will be up from 23.7 to 26.8 dollars per ton.

The duty on light and medium distillate exports will increase to 26.8 dollars per ton, up from 23.7 dollars. The same rate will be applied to other oil products such as diesel fuel, benzene, toluene, xylene and lubricants.

