Baker Hughes Announces March 2017 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes Incorporated announced that the international rig count for March 2017 was 943, up 2 from the 941 counted in February 2017, and down 42 from the 985 counted in March 2016. The international offshore rig count for March 2017 was 197, down 3 from the 200 counted in February 2017, and down 14 from the 211 counted in March 2016.

The average U.S. rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from the 744 counted in February 2017, and up 311 from the 478 counted in March 2016. The average Canadian rig count for March 2017 was 253, down 89 from the 342 counted in February 2017, and up 165 from the 88 counted in March 2016.

The worldwide rig count for March 2017 was 1,985, down 42 from the 2,027 counted in February 2017, and up 434 from the 1,551 counted in March 2016.

Source: Baker Hughes Incorporated